Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 149b
Chapter 6, Problem 149b

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
b. Al2X3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the compound Al₂X₃ is composed of aluminum (Al) and an unknown element X. Aluminum is a known element in Group 13 of the periodic table and typically forms a +3 charge as a cation (Al³⁺).
Step 2: Analyze the chemical formula Al₂X₃. The subscript '2' next to Al indicates there are 2 aluminum ions, and the subscript '3' next to X indicates there are 3 ions of element X in the compound.
Step 3: Use the principle of charge neutrality. The total positive charge from aluminum ions must balance the total negative charge from the X ions. Since each Al³⁺ contributes a +3 charge, the total positive charge is 2 × (+3) = +6.
Step 4: Determine the charge of each X ion. To balance the +6 charge from aluminum, the total negative charge from the X ions must also be -6. Since there are 3 X ions, each X ion must have a charge of -2 (−6 ÷ 3 = −2).
Step 5: Identify the group number of X. Elements that form a -2 charge as anions are typically found in Group 16 of the periodic table (the oxygen family). Therefore, X is a representative element in Group 16.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Representative Elements

Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table. They are characterized by their ability to form a wide variety of compounds and exhibit predictable properties based on their group. Understanding the group number of these elements is essential for predicting their behavior in ionic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:30
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when metals transfer electrons to nonmetals, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, and the ratio of ions is determined by their charges. In the case of Al₂X₃, aluminum (Al) has a +3 charge, which helps identify the charge and group of element X.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds

Periodic Table Group Number

The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outer shell of an element. For representative elements, this number helps predict their ionic charge when forming compounds. By analyzing the charges of the ions in Al₂X₃, one can deduce the group number of element X, which is crucial for understanding its chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:

c. Na and Cl

2087
views
Textbook Question

Predict the shape and polarity of each of the following molecules, which have polar covalent bonds:

a. A central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair.

1580
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:

a. XCl3

1100
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:

b. X2SO3

748
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as ionic or molecular, and name each:

a. Li2HPO4

956
views
Textbook Question

Classify each of the following as ionic or molecular, and name each:

b. Cl2O7

957
views