Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
c. Na and Cl
Predict the shape and polarity of each of the following molecules, which have polar covalent bonds:
a. A central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair.
Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. XCl3
Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
b. X2SO3
Classify each of the following as ionic or molecular, and name each:
a. Li2HPO4
Classify each of the following as ionic or molecular, and name each:
b. Cl2O7