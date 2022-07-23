Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 86b
Chapter 7, Problem 86b

If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the image. The left side represents the reactants, showing molecules composed of purple spheres (iodine atoms) bonded to white spheres (hydrogen atoms). The right side represents the products, showing separate diatomic iodine molecules (I₂) and diatomic hydrogen molecules (H₂).
Step 2: Identify the chemical species involved. The reactants are hydrogen iodide (HI), and the products are iodine (I₂) and hydrogen (H₂).
Step 3: Write the unbalanced chemical equation based on the visual representation: HI → I₂ + H₂.
Step 4: Balance the equation. Ensure the number of iodine and hydrogen atoms is the same on both sides of the equation. Since there are two HI molecules in the reactants, the balanced equation becomes: 2HI → I₂ + H₂.
Step 5: Verify the balanced equation by counting atoms on both sides. Reactants have 2 iodine atoms and 2 hydrogen atoms, and products also have 2 iodine atoms (in I₂) and 2 hydrogen atoms (in H₂), confirming the equation is balanced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this context, the reactants are iodine and hydrogen gases, which combine to form a new substance. Understanding the nature of the reactants and products is essential for writing a balanced chemical equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to achieve balance. For the given reaction, it is crucial to determine the correct stoichiometric coefficients for iodine and hydrogen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Molecular Representation

Molecular representation uses symbols or models to depict the structure and composition of molecules. In this scenario, purple spheres represent iodine atoms and white spheres represent hydrogen atoms. Understanding how these representations correspond to actual molecules aids in visualizing the reaction and helps in accurately writing the balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.

962
views
Textbook Question

If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.

1022
views
Textbook Question

If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.

1759
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.

828
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:

d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.

1226
views
Textbook Question

Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.

a. Write the balanced chemical equation.

2058
views