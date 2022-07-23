Skip to main content
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a. K2SO4(aq)H2O2K+(aq)+SO42(aq)K_2SO_4\left(aq\right)\xrightarrow{H_2O}2K^{+}\left(aq\right)+SO_4^{2-}\left(aq\right)

Step 1: Understand the concept of electrolytes. Electrolytes are substances that dissolve in water to produce ions, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Strong electrolytes dissociate completely into ions, weak electrolytes partially dissociate, and nonelectrolytes do not dissociate at all.
Step 2: Analyze the given chemical equation: K₂SO₄(s) →H₂O 2K⁺(aq) + SO₄²⁻(aq). This equation shows that potassium sulfate (K₂SO₄) dissociates completely in water to form two potassium ions (K⁺) and one sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻).
Step 3: Recognize that complete dissociation into ions is a characteristic of a strong electrolyte. Since K₂SO₄ dissociates fully into its constituent ions, it is classified as a strong electrolyte.
Step 4: Recall that strong electrolytes include most soluble ionic compounds, such as salts, strong acids, and strong bases. Potassium sulfate is a soluble ionic compound, further supporting its classification as a strong electrolyte.
Step 5: Conclude that the solute K₂SO₄ in the given equation is a strong electrolyte because it dissociates completely into ions in water, enabling the solution to conduct electricity effectively.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified into strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, weak electrolytes, which partially dissociate, and nonelectrolytes, which do not dissociate at all. Understanding this classification is essential for analyzing the behavior of solutes in aqueous solutions.
Strong Electrolytes

Strong electrolytes are compounds that fully dissociate into their constituent ions in solution. Examples include soluble salts like potassium sulfate (K₂SO₄), which dissociates completely into 2K⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions. This complete dissociation results in high conductivity in the solution, making it crucial to identify strong electrolytes when classifying solutes.
Weak Electrolytes

Weak electrolytes are substances that only partially dissociate into ions in solution, resulting in a mixture of ionized and non-ionized molecules. Common examples include acetic acid and ammonia. The degree of dissociation is important for understanding the conductivity and chemical behavior of solutions, particularly in contrast to strong electrolytes.
