11. The Nervous System & Nervous Tissue
Sympathetic Nervous System
11. The Nervous System & Nervous Tissue
Sympathetic Nervous System
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- Multiple Choice
Why does the sympathetic nervous system cause decreased activity in the digestive tract?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?4views
- Multiple Choice
Why are many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic nervous system short?7views
- Multiple Choice
Efferent neurons in the sympathetic nervous system will always arise in the __________________. Then, they will pass through the sympathetic ____________, where they will either synapse with another neuron, or continue towards the effector and synapse later on.3views