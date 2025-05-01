6. The Muscular System
Steps of Muscle Contraction
6. The Muscular System
Steps of Muscle Contraction
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- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The events of excitation-contraction coupling involve converting the electrochemical signal to the mechanical movement of contraction.4views
- Multiple Choice
During an action potential, the phase where ___________ moves into the cell results in depolarization while the phase where ______________ exits the cell results in repolarization.4views
- Multiple Choice
What is the role of the calcium ion in the signaling of an action potential at the neuromuscular junction?4views
- Multiple Choice
True or false: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
The motor neuron is in contact with the sarcolemma in order to efficiently pass the electrical signal to the muscle fiber.4views