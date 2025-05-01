10. The Respiratory System
Law of Partial Pressure
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- Multiple Choice
Gas A and Gas B are both mixtures separated by a permeable membrane. Gas A contains 40% nitrogen at a partial pressure of 300 mmHg. Gas B contains 80% nitrogen at partial pressure of 200 mmHg. Given this information, in which direction do you expect to see a net movement of nitrogen and why?4views
- Multiple Choice
Air in the alveoli is approximately 5.2% CO2. Given that information along with the total air pressure in the alveoli, which law would allow you to calculate the partial pressure of CO2?4views
- Multiple Choice
How is Henry’s law related to the amount of gas that can be exchanged in the alveoli?5views
- Multiple Choice
Gas A is 40% oxygen and 10% CO2. It has a total pressure of 500 mm Hg. Gas A is in contact with a with a liquid containing oxygen at a partial pressure of 100 mmHg and CO2 at a partial pressure of 25 mm Hg. In which direction will O2 and CO2 diffuse in this situation?6views