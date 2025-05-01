13. The Endocrine System
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
13. The Endocrine System
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
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- Multiple Choice
What is the role of G proteins in GPCR signaling?3views
- Multiple Choice
Hormones can bring about substantial physiological changes at very low concentrations. How does this relate to the concept of second messenger systems?3views
- Multiple Choice
You are studying how a hormone affects a cell and find that when oxytocin binds the receptor, the intracellular concentration increases. Based on this information, what could you logically conclude about this cell and hormone?3views
- Multiple Choice
cAMP, , and DAG are all molecules that are used as secondary messengers. Which statement below correctly identifies a difference between the pathways in which they are found?3views