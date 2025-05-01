Introduction to DNA Sequencing

Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology
- 2. Chemistry of Life
- Atoms - Smallest Unit of Matter
- Isotopes
- Introduction to Chemical Bonding
- Covalent Bonds
- Noncovalent Bonds
- Ionic Bonding
- Hydrogen Bonding
- Introduction to Water
- Properties of Water - The Universal Solvent
- Properties of Water - Thermal
- Acids and Bases
- pH Scale
- Carbon
- Monomers & Polymers
- Carbohydrates
- Lipids
- Proteins
- Nucleic Acids
- ATP
- 3. Structure & Function of Cells
- Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
- Microscopes
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
- Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
- Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
- Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
- Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
- Biological Membranes
- Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
- Introduction to Membrane Transport
- Osmosis
- Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
- Passive vs. Active Transport
- Active Transport
- Endocytosis & Exocytosis
- Introduction to Metabolism
- Introduction to Cellular Respiration
- Types of Phosphorylation
- Glycolysis
- Pyruvate Oxidation
- Krebs Cycle
- Electron Transport Chain
- 4. Tissues & Organ Systems
- Introduction to Tissues & Histology
- Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
- Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
- Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
- Introduction to Connective Tissue
- Classes of Connective Tissue
- Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
- Introduction to Muscle Tissue
- Types of Muscle Tissue
- Introduction to Nervous Tissue
- Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
- Levels of Organization
- Introduction to Organ Systems
- Homeostasis
- Feedback Loops
- Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
- Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
- Introduction to the Integumentary System
- 5. The Skeletal System
- An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
- Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
- Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
- Introduction to the Skeleton
- The Skull
- The Spine
- The Thoracic Cage
- The Pectoral Girdle
- Bones of the Upper Limb
- The Pelvic Girdle
- Bone of the Lower Limb
- Introduction to Joints
- 6. The Muscular System
- 7. Blood
- 8. The Heart & Blood Vessels
- 9. The Immune & Lymphatic Systems
- Introduction to the Lymphatic System
- Lymphoid Cells & Tissues
- Overview of Lymphoid Organs
- Primary Lymphoid Organs
- Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
- Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen
- Introduction to Immunity
- Introduction to Innate Immunity
- Introduction to First-Line Defenses
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
- First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
- First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota
- Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
- Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
- Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
- Introduction to the Complement System
- Antigens
- Introduction to T Lymphocytes
- Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
- Functions of T Lymphocytes
- Review of Cytotoxic vs. Helper T Cells
- Introduction to B LymphocytesBonus
- Antibodies
- Classes of Antibodies
- Primary & Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
- Types of Acquired Immunity
- Introduction to Vaccines
- Immunotherapy: Monoclonal Antibodies
- Introduction to Antimicrobial Drugs
- How Antimicrobial Drugs Work
- Antimicrobial Resistance
- Type I Hypersensitivities
- Autoimmune Diseases
- 10. The Respiratory System
- 11. The Nervous System & Nervous Tissue
- Ions - Sodium and Potassium
- Resting Membrane Potential
- Change in Membrane Potential
- Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
- Graded Potentials
- Action Potentials
- The Refractory Period
- Propagation of Action Potentials
- Introduction to the Central Nervous System
- The Cerebrum
- Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
- Control of the ANS
- Introduction to Reflex Arcs
- Reflex Arcs
- Sympathetic Nervous System
- Parasympathetic Nervous System
- Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
- 12. Sensory Mechanisms
- 13. The Endocrine System
- 14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
- Overview of the Digestive System
- Organs of the Gastrointenstinal Tract
- Accessory Organs
- Nutrient Absorption and Transport
- Introduction to Nutrition
- Dietary Guidelines for Americans
- Macronutrients
- Micronutrients
- Fiber and Phytochemicals
- Food Labels
- Energy in Food
- Healthy Weight
- Energy Balance
- Eating Disorders
- Disorders of the Digestive System
- 15. The Urinary System
- 16. The Reproductive System
- 17. Cell Reproduction & Differentiation
- Introduction to Cell Division
- Organization of DNA in the Cell
- Introduction to the Cell Cycle
- Genes & Alleles
- Central Dogma
- Introduction to Transcription
- Steps of Transcription
- Introduction to Types of RNA
- Genetic Code
- Introduction to Translation
- Steps of Translation
- Phases of Mitosis
- Introduction to Meiosis
- Meiosis I
- Meiosis II
- Cell Cycle Regulation
- 18. Cancer
- 19. Genetics & Inheritance
- 20. Genetic Engineering
- 21. Development, Maturation & Aging
- 22. Evolution and the Origins of Life
- 23. Ecology
- 24. Human Environmental Impact
20. Genetic Engineering
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
20. Genetic Engineering
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
Guided videos.