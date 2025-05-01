15. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
15. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Showing 11 of 11 videos
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
The myogenic mechanism is triggered by changes in the stretch of the afferent arteriole. This is the direct result of:4views
- Multiple Choice
The sympathetic nervous system releases _____________, which causes constriction of the afferent and efferent arterioles.4views
- Multiple Choice
Angiotensin-II directly increases glomerular filtration pressure by _____________ the ___________ arteriole.5views