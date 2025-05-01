15. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
15. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
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- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a purpose of tubular reabsorption?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following solutes are primarily reabsorbed by primary active transport?4views
- Multiple Choice
In the proximal tubule, _________ ions are pumped out of the tubule via ____________ transport. This creates an ____________ gradient, causing water to be reabsorbed through _______________.4views
- Multiple Choice
Predict what would happen if the tubule wall of the descending limb suddenly lost all its aquaporins.4views