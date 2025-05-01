14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
Organs of the Gastrointenstinal Tract
14. The Digestive System and Nutrition
Organs of the Gastrointenstinal Tract
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- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Digestion of carbohydrates starts in the esophagus.5views
- Multiple Choice
Gastric juice is highly acidic. How is stomach tissue protected from this acid?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding the small intestine?
I) The small intestine is divided into three main sections.
II) Much of the chemical digestion in the small intestine is performed by enzymes that are released by the gallbladder.
III) Brush border enzymes are attached to the microvilli.6views
- Multiple Choice
Which if the following statements below correctly describes the role of the large intestine.
I) Digest carbohydrates with the brush border enzymes.
II) Absorb water, minerals, & vitamins.
III) Create feces.3views