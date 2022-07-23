Biology is defined as the scientific study of life, derived from the prefix "bio," meaning life, and the suffix "-ology," meaning the study of. This foundational concept highlights the vast diversity of life forms, which can be observed in various environments, from oceans to forests. Interestingly, much of this life is microscopic, with the cell being the smallest and most fundamental unit of life.

Understanding the term "organism" is crucial, as it encompasses any individual form of life, ranging from single-celled bacteria to complex multicellular beings like humans. This broad definition allows for the inclusion of all life forms, emphasizing the interconnectedness of life on Earth.

As we progress through the course, we will explore the structure and function of cells in greater detail, along with the characteristics that define all living organisms. This exploration will deepen our understanding of the biological principles that govern life and its diversity.