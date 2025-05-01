4. Tissues & Organ Systems
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
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Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
True or False: Connective Tissue Proper is categorized into two types based on their cell types.5views
- Multiple Choice
A student knows a particular structure is made of connective tissue and they want to know what type of fiber exists in its ground substance. The structure must withstand force from muscles pulling in different directions. What type of fiber is likely used in this connective tissue?5views
- Multiple Choice
Both collagen fibers & reticular fibers are made of the same protein collagen. How are the two different?6views
- Multiple Choice
Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic conditions that affect the production of collagen. One symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can be hyper-elasticity of the skin (skin that stretches much more than normal). This symptom is due to changes in the connective tissue supporting the skin. Relate this symptom to the roles of different fibers in connective tissue:5views