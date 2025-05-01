4. Tissues & Organ Systems
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
4. Tissues & Organ Systems
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
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- Multiple Choice
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?4views
- Multiple Choice
Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.7views
- Multiple Choice
A student scratched herself accidentally. What piece of evidence would suggest the scratch went through the epithelium (outermost layers of her skin) and reached the underlying connective tissue?5views
- Multiple Choice
The epithelial tissue in the small intestine is specialized to absorb nutrients. Why would tight junctions be important in this function?4views