7. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
7. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
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- Multiple Choice
Platelets are similar to erythrocytes in that both structures do not contain a _________________. Platelets are similar to leukocytes in that both their primary functions involve ________________ the body.5views
- Multiple Choice
Which physiological response causes a reduction in blood flow immediately after a blood vessel injury?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about vascular spasms is false?4views
- Multiple Choice
Prostacyclin is a hormone that is normally active in the blood but becomes inactive when a blood vessel ruptures and hemostasis begins. Considering this, which of the following is the most likely function of prostacyclin?5views