6. The Muscular System
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sarcomere
6. The Muscular System
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sarcomere
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- Multiple Choice
During a muscle contraction, the ___________ pulls on the ___________, shortening the muscle.3views
- Multiple Choice
During a muscle contraction, what gets shorter?3views
- Multiple Choice
Myosin storage myopathy is a rare congenital condition where some of the myosin folds incorrectly in certain skeletal muscles creating clumps. Individuals with this condition exhibit muscle weakness and may be delayed in learning to walk as infants. What changes would you expect to see if you were to examine the sarcomere of an individual with this condition?3views
- Multiple Choice
The contractile proteins of the sarcomere include which of the following?4views