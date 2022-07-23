Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
2. Sets
Basic Set Concepts and Notation
2. Sets
Basic Set Concepts and Notation: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Basic Set Concepts
Video duration:4m
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0
Problem
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all even integers
A
Yes, well defined
B
No, not well defined
C
Not enough information to determine
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0
Problem
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all large cities in the world
A
Yes, well defined
B
No, not well defined
C
Not enough information to determine
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0
Concept
Roster Method
Video duration:4m
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0
Problem
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
15 ____ {3,6,9,12,…}
A
15 ∈ {3,6,9,12,…}
B
15 ∉ {3,6,9,12,…}
C
Neither of the above
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0
Problem
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
D ____ {A,C,E,G,…}
A
D ∈ {A,C,E,G,…}
B
D ∉ {A,C,E,G,…}
C
Neither of the above.
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0
Example
Roster Method Example 1
Video duration:1m
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0
Problem
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of letters that can be vowels in the English alphabet.”
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of prime numbers less than 15.”
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Determine if each statement is true or false.
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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Problem
Determine if each statement is true or false.
The set of all even numbers is
A
True
B
False
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Example
Roster Method Example 2
Video duration:3m
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