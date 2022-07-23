Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
2. Sets
Complement of a Set
2. Sets
Complement of a Set: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Complement of a Set
Video duration:5m
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Problem
Find the complement of each set.
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Find the complement of each set.
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
A
B
C
D
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Problem
Shade the set B=A’ on the Venn diagram. Then write sets A,B, & U using the roster method.
A
A={1,2,3,4,5}
B={0,6,7,8,9}
U={0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}
B
A={1,2,3,4,5}
U={0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}
C
A={1,2,3,4,5}
B={}
U={0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}
D
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Problem
Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using ,
. Then find & shade O=E’.
A
O={1,3,5,7,9}
B
C
O={0,2,4,6,8}
D
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