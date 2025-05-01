Perform the division below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and dividing.
Hint: Follow the steps of long division but do every step in the indicated base.
Perform the division below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and dividing.
Hint: Follow the steps of long division but do every step in the indicated base.
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.
Perform the multiplication below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and multiplying.
Hint: Multiply digits in base 10, then convert to the indicate base.