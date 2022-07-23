Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
4. Numeration Systems
Performing Computations in Other Base
4. Numeration Systems
Performing Computations in Other Base: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Addition in Bases Other than 10
Video duration:4m
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Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Problem
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Perform the addition below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and adding.
Hint: Add digits in base 10, then convert to indicated base and carry as needed.
A
B
C
D
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0
Concept
Subtraction in Bases Other than 10
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Perform the subtraction below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and subtracting.
Hint: If you need to borrow, the number you borrow is the base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Concept
Multiplication in Bases Other than 10
Video duration:5m
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0
Example
Multiplication in Bases Other than 10 Example 1
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Perform the multiplication below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and multiplying.
Hint: Multiply digits in base 10, then convert to the indicate base.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Perform the multiplication below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and multiplying.
Hint: Multiply digits in base 10, then convert to the indicate base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Perform the multiplication below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and multiplying.
Hint: Multiply digits in base 10, then convert to the indicate base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Concept
Division in Bases Other than 10
Video duration:6m
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0
Example
Division in Bases Other than 10 Example 2
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Perform the division below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and dividing.
Hint: Follow the steps of long division but do every step in the indicated base.
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Perform the division below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and dividing.
Hint: Follow the steps of long division but do every step in the indicated base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Perform the division below in the indicated base, then check by converting to base 10 and dividing.
Hint: Follow the steps of long division but do every step in the indicated base.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for