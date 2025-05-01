Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
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Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(B)
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(A)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(A)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(C)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(B)