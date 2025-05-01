Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
22
12\(\frac\)12
13\(\frac\)1331
23\(\frac\)2332
Master Simplify Fractions (Write Fractions in Lowest Terms) with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(A) 615\(\frac{6}{15}\)
(B) 28824\(\frac{288}{24}\)
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(A) 35\(\frac\)35
(B) 114\(\frac{11}{4}\)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
6146\(\frac\)14