Multiple Choice
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
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Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Simplify the expression.
Combine like terms such that each variable only appears once.
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Simplify the following by combining like terms.
Simplify the following by combining like terms.
Simplify the expression.
Simplify the expression.
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
Combine like terms such that each variable only appears once.
Simplify the expression.
Simplify the expression.