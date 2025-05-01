Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
x2−6x3+9x+10x^2-6x^3+9x+10x2−6x3+9x+10
x2+6x3−9x+10x^2+6x^3-9x+10x2+6x3−9x+10
7x2+4x3+6x+107x^2+4x^3+6x+107x2+4x3+6x+10
−7x2+4x3+6x+10-7x^2+4x^3+6x+10−7x2+4x3+6x+10
Master Like Terms Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify the following by combining like terms.
2m+3n−p+4m−2n+5p2m+3n-p+4m-2n+5p
Simplify the expression.
7(x−3)+107(x-3)+10
6(2a−b)+4(3a+5b)6(2a-b)+4(3a+5b)
−3[2x−(4−x)]-3[2x-(4-x)]
12x2+34xy−13x2+14xy\(\frac\)12x^2+\(\frac\)34xy-\(\frac\)13x^2+\(\frac\)14xy
Use the distributive property to simplify the expression.
7(3−2)7\(\left\)(3-2\(\right\))
−4(6+1)-4\(\left\)(6+1\(\right\))
14(8−12)\(\frac\)14\(\left\)(8-12\(\right\))