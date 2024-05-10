15. Income and Consumption
Determinants of Consumption and Saving
15. Income and Consumption
Determinants of Consumption and Saving
Guided videos.
Learn with BrianGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The country of Consumptia has had a booming economy for nearly a decade. However, prices have been rising faster than income, leading analysts to believe that a recession is on the horizon. If the citizens of Consumptia expect a recession in the coming years, then:
176
views
Has a video solution.