4. Elasticity
Income Elasticity of Demand
4. Elasticity
Income Elasticity of Demand
Guided videos.
Learn with BrianGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Johnny Clutch just got a raise from $900 per week to $1100 per week. As a result, he decreases the amount of ramen noodles he buys from seven cartons a week to one carton a week. For Johnny, ramen noodles are:
132
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Johnny Clutch just got a raise from $950 per week to $1,050 per week. As a result, he increases the number of concerts he attends by five percent. His demand for concerts is:
141
views
Has a video solution.