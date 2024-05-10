2. Introductory Economic Models
PPF - Outward Shifts
2. Introductory Economic Models
PPF - Outward Shifts
Multiple Choice
The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph. If Clutchtopians demand 3 million pizza bagels, what is the productively efficient increase in robot production?
Multiple Choice
The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph. What type of PPF shift did Clutchtopia experience?
217
views
