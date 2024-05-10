5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
Guided videos.
Learn with BrianGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The supply and demand curves for a product are as follows. What is quantity demanded if a price floor of $21 is set?
QD = 45 – 2P
QS = -15 + P
135
views
Has a video solution.