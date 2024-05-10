4. Elasticity
Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
4. Elasticity
Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
The price of widgets is currently $44 with a quantity demanded of 200,000 units. If the price decreases to $36, the quantity demanded increases 280,000. Using the midpoint method, what is the price elasticity of demand? Is demand elastic or inelastic?
