Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
My Channels
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Channels Home
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Explore
Bookmarks
Select textbook and university
Improve your experience by picking them
Table of contents
Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
Worksheet
Introduction to Economics
Three Key Economic Ideas
Productive and Allocative Efficiency
Factors of Production
Positive and Normative Statements
Circular Flow Diagram
Graphing Review
Percentage and Decimal Review
Fractions Review
2. Introductory Economic Models
Worksheet
Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
PPF - Outward Shifts
PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage
PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade
PPF - Price of the Trade
3. Supply and Demand
Worksheet
Introduction to Supply and Demand
The Basics of Demand
Individual Demand and Market Demand
Shifting Demand
The Basics of Supply
Individual Supply and Market Supply
Shifting Supply
Big Daddy Shift Summary
Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus
Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts
Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
4. Elasticity
Worksheet
Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand
Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph
Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand
Total Revenue Test
Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve
Income Elasticity of Demand
Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand
Price Elasticity of Supply
Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph
Elasticity Summary
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Worksheet
Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay
Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell
Economic Surplus and Efficiency
Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas
6. Introduction to Taxes
Worksheet
Introducing Taxes and Tax Incidence
Effects of Taxes on a Market
Elasticity and Taxes
Subsidies
The Laffer Curve
Quantitative Analysis of Taxes
7. Externalities
Worksheet
Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs
Public Solutions to Externalities
Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem
8. The Types of Goods
Worksheet
Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics
The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity
9. International Trade
Worksheet
Exporting and Importing
Sources of Comparative Advantage
Tariffs on Imports
Import Quotas and VERs
Arguments Against International Trade
10. Introducing Economic Concepts
Worksheet
Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle
Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP
Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation
Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth
Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment
Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus
Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy
11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Worksheet
Calculating GDP
Detailed Explanation of GDP Components
Value Added Method for Measuring GDP
Nominal GDP and Real GDP
Shortcomings of GDP
Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach
Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation
Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
12. Unemployment and Inflation
Worksheet
Labor Force and Unemployment
Types of Unemployment
Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining
Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages
Unemployment Trends
Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation
Nominal Income and Real Income
Who is Affected by Inflation?
Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation
Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs
13. Productivity and Economic Growth
Worksheet
Productivity and the Per-Worker Production Function
Institutions that Promote Economic Growth
Growth Rates and the Rule of 70
New Growth Theory
PPF - Growth Analysis
Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle
Business Cycles and Their Characteristics
14. The Financial System
Worksheet
Financial System Definitions
Savings Equal Investment
Market for Loanable Funds
Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds
Stocks, Bonds, and Mutual Funds
Risk and Insurance
Risk and Diversification
Time Value of Money Calculations
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
15. Income and Consumption
Worksheet
The Consumption Function
The Saving Function
Determinants of Consumption and Saving
Average Propensity to Consume and Save
Multiplier Effect of Investment Spending
16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model
Worksheet
Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium
AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium
AE Model: Private Closed Economy
AE Model: Private Open Economy
AE Model and the Multiplier
AE Model: Components
AE Model: Algebraic Approach
Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically
17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis
Worksheet
Aggregate Demand
Deriving Aggregate Demand from the AE Model
Shifting Aggregate Demand
Long Run Aggregate Supply
Short Run Aggregate Supply
Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply
AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run
AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand
18. The Monetary System
Worksheet
The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money
Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2
Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier
Introduction to the Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply
History of the US Banking System
The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)
19. Monetary Policy
Worksheet
Goals of Monetary Policy
The Demand for Money
The Money Supply on the Graph
Monetary Policy and Aggregate Demand
Expansionary and Contractionary Monetary Policy
Taylor Rule
Quantity Theory of Money
Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession
20. Fiscal Policy
Worksheet
Introduction to Fiscal Policy
Expansionary and Contractionary Fiscal Policy
Government Purchases and the Multiplier Effect
Taxes, the Multiplier Effect, and Automatic Stabilizers
Budget Surplus and Budget Deficit
Long Run Effects of Fiscal Policy
Criticisms of Fiscal Policy
21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy
Worksheet
Short Run Phillips Curve
Long Run Phillips Curve
Phillips Curve and Expected Inflation
Phillips Curve and Supply Shocks
Sacrifice Ratio
Disinflation and Deflation
22. Balance of Payments
Worksheet
Balance of Payments: Introduction
Balance of Payments: Current Account
Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account
Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment
Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus
23. Exchange Rates
Worksheet
Exchange Rates: Introduction
Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real
Exchange Rates: Equilibrium
Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand
Exchange Rates and Net Exports
Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float
Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity
The Gold Standard
The Bretton Woods System
24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought
Worksheet
Classical Model and Keynesian Model
Monetarist Model
Quantity Theory of Money
New Classical Model
Real Business Cycle Model
Austrian Model
Communism and Karl Marx
25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
Worksheet
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Introduction
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Inflation and Recession
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Fiscal Policy
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Monetary Policy
26. Special Topics
Worksheet
Industrially Advanced Countries (IACs) and Developing Countries (DVCs)
Developing Countries: Obstacles to Development
Vicious Circle of Poverty
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
Graphing Review
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
Graphing Review
Previous Topic: Circular Flow Diagram
Next Topic: Percentage and Decimal Review
Guided videos.
Learn with Brian
Go to the course
Guided course
04:34
Plotting Points on a Graph
Brian Krogol
1712
views
40
rank
Guided course
07:33
Drawing and Shifting Curves
Brian Krogol
1273
views
28
rank
2
comments
Guided course
07:47
Calculating Slope of a Straight Line
Brian Krogol
1172
views
26
rank
Guided course
03:40
Calculating Slope of a Curve:Point Method
Brian Krogol
1033
views
17
rank
Guided course
03:25
Calculating Slope of a Curve:Arc Method
Brian Krogol
1558
views
31
rank
Guided course
02:32
Finding Maximum and Minimum on a Graph
Brian Krogol
794
views
13
rank
Guided course
08:52
Calculating Area of a Triangle on Graph
Brian Krogol
826
views
19
rank
Guided course
02:36
Calculating Area of a Rectangle on Graph
Brian Krogol
939
views
20
rank
Guided course
03:27
Interpreting Graphs (Part One)
Brian Krogol
879
views
18
rank
Guided course
03:02
Interpreting Graphs (Part Two)
Brian Krogol
917
views
23
rank
Showing 10 of 10 videos
More videos (0)
+24
Additional 24 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:00
graph linear equation containing only one variable
Denise Robichaud
31
views
06:39
Solving Inequalities In One Variable & Graph On Number Line
Mario's Math Tutoring
32
views
11:48
Types of Graphs
Patty Hill
29
views
01:25
graphing an equation with one variable
MMRHS Math Help
37
views
04:51
Solving and graphing a one variable inequality with variable on both sides
Brian McLogan
32
views
01:52
Teaching How to Do Economic Graphs : Lessons in Applied Mathematics
eHowEducation
40
views
11:48
Types of Graphs
Patty Hill
32
views
04:29
Graphing solutions to two-variable linear equations example 1 | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
31
views
11:05
Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables
Tarcia Hubert
34
views
08:20
Two-variable linear equations and their graphs | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
35
views
11:07
Graphing a Function of Two Variables
Brenda Edmonds
26
views
01:52
Graph Basics for Economics -- GenEcon 2
Video Economist
31
views
05:44
A Gentle Introduction to Correlation – Relationships Between Variables (13-1)
Research By Design
31
views
10:05
Independent vs Dependent Variables
Banks Algebra
32
views
05:27
How Ice Cream Kills! Correlation vs. Causation
DecisionSkills
39
views
01:43
Correlation Does Not Imply Causation: A One Minute Perspective on Correlation vs. Causation
One Minute Economics
36
views
01:30
Correlation vs. Causality: The Debunked Link Between Ice Cream and Polio | Freakonomics
Freakonomics Radio Network
36
views
01:43
Correlation Does Not Imply Causation: A One Minute Perspective on Correlation vs. Causation
One Minute Economics
34
views
11:48
Types of Graphs
Patty Hill
34
views
03:12
Types of Graphs and when to use them
MooMooMath and Science
40
views
09:42
Types of Graphs
Think Share Teach
32
views
06:25
INTERACTIVE: Determine the type of graph to make from ZOMBIE data! Bar vs. Line
247 Science
34
views
07:35
Bar Charts, Pie Charts, Histograms, Stemplots, Timeplots (1.2)
Simple Learning Pro
31
views
05:03
How To Choose The Right Graph (Types of Graphs and When To Use Them)
UNDATABLE
50
views
04:40
Finding the slope of a line from its graph | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
29
views
06:52
Graphing Lines in Algebra: Understanding Slopes and Y-Intercepts
Professor Dave Explains
37
views
02:11
Graphing a line given point and slope | Linear equations & graphs | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
33
views
03:46
How to Graph Lines in Slope Intercept Form (y=mx+b)
Mashup Math
33
views
05:33
Learn to graph a line in slope intercept form
Brian McLogan
36
views
04:45
Slope of a Curve at a Point
wumboify
32
views
04:40
Finding the slope of a line from its graph | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
32
views
07:52
Calculating the slope of a curve
John O'Brien
35
views
03:13
How to find the slope between two points
Brian McLogan
35
views
05:53
Excel Basics - Linear Regression - Finding Slope & Y Intercept
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
37
views
04:38
Ex: Determine the Points on a Function When the Tangents Lines Have a Given Slope
Mathispower4u
28
views
06:17
Finding Local Maxima and Minima by Differentiation
Professor Dave Explains
28
views
04:58
How to recognize relative and absolute maxima and minima | Functions | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
29
views
06:17
Relative extrema (max and min) and Calculus
Mr. Giffhorn's Math Channel
29
views
05:30
Introduction to minimum and maximum points | Functions | Algebra I | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
34
views
05:54
Graphing Algebraic Functions: Domain and Range, Maxima and Minima
Professor Dave Explains
27
views
Showing 40 of 40 videos
More videos (0)
Practice this topic
All
Practice by Brian
Open question
Open Question
Calculate the area of the shaded region.
223
views
5
rank
Has a video solution.