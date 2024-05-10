15. Income and Consumption
The Consumption Function
Open Question
Calculate the Marginal Propensity to Consume and the Marginal Propensity to Save using the following table:
Multiple Choice
If the Keynesian consumption function is C = 10 + 0.8 Yd then, if disposable income is $1000, what is amount of total consumption?
Multiple Choice
If the Keynesian consumption function is C = 10 + 0.8 Yd then, when disposable income is $1000, what is the marginal propensity to consume?
