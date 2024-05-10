3. Supply and Demand
Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
What happens in the market for cream cheese if (1) the price of butter, a substitute for cream cheese, falls and (2) the cost of milk, an input in cream cheese production, rises?
If the wages of bus drivers increases at the same time that the income of consumers decrease, what happens in the market for bus rides (assuming that bus rides are an inferior good)?
If producers of garden hoses have discovered new technology to improve production, while the number of gardeners increases, what happens in the market for garden hoses?
What happens in the market for tennis balls if (1) the price of tennis rackets, a complement for tennis balls, increases and (2) the price of baseballs, a substitute in production, decreases?
What happens in the market for wheat if (1) the cost of fertilizer, an input in production, increases and (2) tornadoes ravages the Midwest, where wheat is grown?