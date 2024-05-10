Microbiology
Improve your experience by picking them
Which of the following statements correctly describes a difference between NOD proteins and Toll-like receptors?
NOD proteins are located on the cell surface, while Toll-like receptors are found in the cytoplasm.
NOD proteins primarily recognize extracellular pathogens, while Toll-like receptors detect intracellular pathogens.
NOD proteins detect intracellular pathogens, while Toll-like receptors primarily recognize extracellular and endosomal pathogens.
NOD proteins activate the MyD88-dependent pathway, while Toll-like receptors engage the RIP2 signaling pathway.