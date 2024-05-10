Skip to main content
Microbiology
1. Introduction to Microbiology
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbiology
(0)
Introduction to Taxonomy
(0)
Scientific Naming of Organisms
(0)
Members of the Bacterial World
(0)
Introduction to Bacteria
(0)
Introduction to Archaea
(0)
Introduction to Eukarya
(0)
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
(0)
Importance of Microorganisms
(0)
Scientific Method
(0)
Experimental Design
(0)
2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation
(0)
Francesco Redi's Experiments
(0)
Needham vs. Spallanzani
(0)
Pasteur's Experiments on Spontaneous Generation
(0)
John Tyndall's Experiment
(0)
History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized
(0)
3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
(0)
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
(0)
Isotopes
(0)
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
(0)
Covalent Bonds
(0)
Noncovalent Bonds
(0)
Ionic Bonding
(0)
Hydrogen Bonding
(0)
4. Water
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Water
(0)
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
(0)
Properties of Water- Density
(0)
Properties of Water- Thermal
(0)
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
(0)
Acids and Bases
(0)
pH Scale
(0)
5. Molecules of Microbiology
(0)
Worksheet
Carbon
(0)
Functional Groups
(0)
Introduction to Biomolecules
(0)
Monomers & Polymers
(0)
Carbohydrates
(0)
Proteins
(0)
Nucleic Acids
(0)
Lipids
(0)
6. Cell Membrane & Transport
(0)
Worksheet
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes
(0)
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes
(0)
Archaeal Cell Membranes
(0)
Types of Membrane Proteins
(0)
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
(0)
Introduction to Membrane Transport
(0)
Passive vs. Active Transport
(0)
Osmosis
(0)
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
(0)
Active Transport
(0)
ABC Transporters
(0)
Group Translocation
(0)
Types of Small Molecule Transport Review
(0)
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
(0)
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
(0)
Binary Fission
(0)
Generation Times
(0)
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
(0)
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure
(0)
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls
(0)
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
(0)
Gram-Negative Cell Walls
(0)
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls
(0)
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
(0)
Introduction to Biofilms
(0)
Pili
(0)
Fimbriae & Hami
(0)
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella
(0)
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure
(0)
Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement
(0)
Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility
(0)
Chemotaxis
(0)
Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures
(0)
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
(0)
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids
(0)
Cell Inclusions
(0)
Endospores
(0)
Sporulation
(0)
Germination
(0)
8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
(0)
Worksheet
Mitosis & Meiosis
(0)
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
(0)
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
(0)
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
(0)
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
(0)
Endosymbiotic Theory
(0)
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
(0)
Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella
(0)
Cell Junctions
(0)
9. Microscopes
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Microscopes
(0)
Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast
(0)
Introduction to Light Microscopy
(0)
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
(0)
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
(0)
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
(0)
Electron Microscopes
(0)
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
(0)
Introduction to Staining
(0)
Simple Staining
(0)
Differential Staining
(0)
Other Types of Staining
(0)
Reviewing the Types of Staining
(0)
Gram Stain
(0)
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
(0)
Worksheet
Biofilms
(0)
Growing a Pure Culture
(0)
Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System
(0)
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
(0)
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth
(0)
pH Requirements for Microbial Growth
(0)
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth
(0)
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
(0)
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
(0)
Growth Factors
(0)
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth
(0)
Types of Solid Culture Media
(0)
Plating Methods
(0)
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
(0)
Measuring Growth by Plate Counts
(0)
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
(0)
Measuring Growth by Biomass
(0)
Introduction to the Types of Culture Media
(0)
Chemically Defined Media
(0)
Complex Media
(0)
Selective Media
(0)
Differential Media
(0)
Reducing Media
(0)
Enrichment Media
(0)
Reviewing the Types of Culture Media
(0)
11. Controlling Microbial Growth
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
(0)
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Liquid Chemicals: Alcohols, Aldehydes, & Biguanides
(0)
Liquid Chemicals: Halogens
(0)
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents
(0)
Other Types of Liquid Chemicals
(0)
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde
(0)
Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
(0)
Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products
(0)
12. Microbial Metabolism
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
(0)
Laws of Thermodynamics
(0)
Chemical Reactions
(0)
ATP
(0)
Enzymes
(0)
Enzyme Activation Energy
(0)
Enzyme Binding Factors
(0)
Enzyme Inhibition
(0)
Introduction to Metabolism
(0)
Negative & Positive Feedback
(0)
Redox Reactions
(0)
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration
(0)
Types of Phosphorylation
(0)
Glycolysis
(0)
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway
(0)
Pentose-Phosphate Pathway
(0)
Pyruvate Oxidation
(0)
Krebs Cycle
(0)
Electron Transport Chain
(0)
Chemiosmosis
(0)
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
(0)
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
(0)
13. Photosynthesis
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Photosynthesis
(0)
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
(0)
Electromagnetic Spectrum
(0)
Pigments of Photosynthesis
(0)
Stages of Photosynthesis
(0)
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
(0)
Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation
(0)
Calvin Cycle
(0)
Prokaryotic Photosynthesis
(0)
14. DNA Replication
(0)
Worksheet
The Griffith Experiment
(0)
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
(0)
Chargaff's Rules
(0)
Discovering the Structure of DNA
(0)
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
(0)
Introduction to DNA Replication
(0)
DNA Polymerases
(0)
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
(0)
Steps of DNA Replication
(0)
DNA Repair
(0)
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
(0)
Worksheet
Central Dogma
(0)
Introduction to Transcription
(0)
Steps of Transcription
(0)
Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes
(0)
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
(0)
Introduction to Types of RNA
(0)
Genetic Code
(0)
Introduction to Translation
(0)
Steps of Translation
(0)
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
(0)
Prokaryotic Gene Expression
(0)
Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression
(0)
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
(0)
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
(0)
The Lac Operon
(0)
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
(0)
The Trp Operon
(0)
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
(0)
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
(0)
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
(0)
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
(0)
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
(0)
Post-Translational Modification
(0)
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
(0)
16. Microbial Genetics
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbial Genetics
(0)
Introduction to Mutations
(0)
Methods of Inducing Mutations
(0)
Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs
(0)
Mutant Detection
(0)
The Ames Test
(0)
Introduction to DNA Repair
(0)
DNA Repair Mechanisms
(0)
Horizontal Gene Transfer
(0)
Bacterial Transformation
(0)
Transduction
(0)
Introduction to Conjugation
(0)
Conjugation: F Plasmids
(0)
Conjugation: Hfr & F' Cells
(0)
Genome Variability
(0)
CRISPR CAS
(0)
17. Biotechnology
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
(0)
Introduction to DNA Cloning
(0)
Steps to DNA Cloning
(0)
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
(0)
The Steps of PCR
(0)
Gel Electrophoresis
(0)
Southern Blotting
(0)
DNA Fingerprinting
(0)
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
(0)
Dideoxy Sequencing
(0)
18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Viruses
(0)
Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections
(0)
Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections
(0)
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
(0)
Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections
(0)
Plaque Assays
(0)
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections
(0)
Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell
(0)
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
(0)
Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication
(0)
Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
(0)
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
(0)
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift
(0)
Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication
(0)
Animal Viruses: 4. Assembly Inside Host Cell
(0)
Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell
(0)
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
(0)
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)
(0)
Plant Viruses
(0)
Viroids
(0)
Prions
(0)
19. Innate Immunity
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Immunity
(0)
Introduction to Innate Immunity
(0)
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
(0)
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
(0)
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
(0)
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
(0)
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microflora
(0)
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
(0)
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
(0)
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
(0)
Introduction to Cell Communication
(0)
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
(0)
Cell Communication: Cytokines
(0)
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
(0)
Introduction to the Complement System
(0)
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
(0)
Effects of the Complement System
(0)
Review of the Complement System
(0)
Phagoctytosis
(0)
Introduction to Inflammation
(0)
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
(0)
Fever
(0)
Interferon Response
(0)
20. Adaptive Immunity
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
(0)
Antigens
(0)
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
(0)
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
(0)
Activation of T Lymphocytes
(0)
Functions of T Lymphocytes
(0)
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
(0)
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
(0)
Antibodies
(0)
Classes of Antibodies
(0)
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
(0)
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
(0)
Clonal Selection
(0)
Antibody Class Switching
(0)
Affinity Maturation
(0)
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
(0)
Immune Tolerance
(0)
Regulatory T Cells
(0)
Natural Killer Cells
(0)
Review of Adaptive Immunity
(0)
21. Principles of Disease
(0)
Worksheet
Symbiotic Relationships
(0)
The Human Microbiome
(0)
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
(0)
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
(0)
Koch's Postulates
(0)
Molecular Koch's Postulates
(0)
Bacterial Pathogenesis
(0)
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
(0)
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
(0)
Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host
(0)
Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review
(0)
Immune Response Damage to the Host
(0)
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms
(0)
1) Hide Within Host Cells
(0)
2) Avoiding Phagocytosis
(0)
3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells
(0)
4) Avoiding Complement System
(0)
5) Avoiding Antibodies
(0)
Viruses Evade the Immune Response
(0)