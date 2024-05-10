Microbiology
How does medication A's ability to interfere with teichoic acids contribute to its efficacy as an antimicrobial agent?
Medication A will indiscriminately destroy both microbial and host cellular structures causing no side effects.
Medication A will alleviate all symptoms resulting from bacterial infections.
Medication A will selectively target bacteria that possess teichoic acids in their cell walls without affecting human cells.
Medication A will eliminate all types of pathogens in the host's system.