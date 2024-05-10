Microbiology
Which of the following sums up the key difference between the two processes—bacterial growth and reproduction—correctly?
Growth refers to an increase in cell number, while reproduction refers to an increase in cell size.
Growth refers to an increase in cell size, while reproduction refers to an increase in cell number.
Growth and reproduction both refer to an increase in cell number.
Growth and reproduction both refer to an increase in cell size.