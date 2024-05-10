Microbiology
Improve your experience by picking them
Which of the following options correctly describes the formation and functions of RNA in prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
RNA is synthesized by RNA polymerase in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes, and both systems use the same RNA polymerase enzyme for all types of RNA synthesis.
In prokaryotes, RNA is synthesized in the nucleus, while in eukaryotes, RNA is synthesized in the cytoplasm, and both systems require a primer for RNA synthesis.
In prokaryotes, RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA without the need for a primer, and in eukaryotes, different RNA polymerases are responsible for synthesizing different types of RNA (mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA).
RNA synthesis in prokaryotes and eukaryotes is initiated by ribosomes, and RNA functions exclusively in the cytoplasm in both types of cells.