Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.

1. Refers to water that is fit to drink

2. Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

3. Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

4. Brief heating of foods during processing

5. Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater





A. Spoilage

B. Oxidation lagoon

C. Pasteurization

D. Potable

E. BOD