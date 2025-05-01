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- Introduction to Animal Virus Infections definitions18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions14 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell definitions18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions13 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell quiz18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions15 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell quiz #118. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions10 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell definitions18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions13 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication definitions18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions15 Terms
- Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication quiz18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions15 Terms
- Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication definitions18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions15 Terms
- Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication quiz18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions15 Terms