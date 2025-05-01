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- Immunoassays Detecting Antigen-Antibody Aggregates definitions26. Applications of the Immune Response15 Terms
- Immunoassays Detecting Antigen-Antibody Aggregates quiz26. Applications of the Immune Response15 Terms
- Introduction to Hypersensitivites definitions27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Introduction to Hypersensitivites quiz27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Type I Hypersensitivities definitions27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Type I Hypersensitivities quiz27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Type II Hypersensitivities definitions27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Type II Hypersensitivities quiz27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms
- Type III Hypersensitivities definitions27. Immunological Disorders15 Terms