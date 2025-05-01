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- Superinfections quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Drug Interactions: Synergism and Antagonism definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs12 Terms
- Drug Interactions: Synergism and Antagonism quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Therapeutic Window & Therapeutic Index definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs12 Terms
- Therapeutic Window & Therapeutic Index quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Beta-lactam & Penicillin definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Beta-lactam & Penicillin quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Polypeptide Antibiotics & Isoniazid definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Cell Wall Synthesis: Polypeptide Antibiotics & Isoniazid quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms