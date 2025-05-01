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- Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Disruptors of Cell Membranes definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs14 Terms
- Disruptors of Cell Membranes quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Nucleic Acid Synthesis definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Inhibitors of Nucleic Acid Synthesis quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Competitive Inhibitors of Metabolic Pathways definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Competitive Inhibitors of Metabolic Pathways quiz28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms
- Antifungal Drugs definitions28. Antimicrobial Drugs15 Terms