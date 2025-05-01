Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Back
Problem 11
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?
Problem 12
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.
Problem 13
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
Problem 14
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Problem 15
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Problem 16
Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.
Problem 17
Contrast symports and antiports.
Problem 18
Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?