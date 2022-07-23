Textbook Question
Contrast symports and antiports.
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Contrast symports and antiports.
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin