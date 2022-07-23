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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 12
Chapter 3, Problem 12

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


Table comparing characteristics of bacteria and eukaryotes, including size, nucleus, organelles, flagella, cell wall chemicals, ribosomes, and chromosomes.

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Step 1: Compare the size of bacterial and eukaryotic cells. Bacteria are generally smaller, typically ranging from 1 to 10 micrometers, while eukaryotic cells are larger, usually 10 to 100 micrometers.
Step 2: Examine the presence of a nucleus. Bacteria lack a true nucleus; their genetic material is not enclosed within a membrane. Eukaryotes have a well-defined nucleus enclosed by a nuclear membrane.
Step 3: Look at the presence of membrane-bound organelles. Bacteria do not have membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria or the endoplasmic reticulum, whereas eukaryotic cells contain various membrane-bound organelles.
Step 4: Analyze the structure of flagella. Bacterial flagella are composed of the protein flagellin and rotate like a propeller, while eukaryotic flagella have a complex 9+2 arrangement of microtubules and move in a whip-like manner.
Step 5: Identify the chemicals in the cell walls. Bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, a polymer unique to bacteria. Eukaryotic cells, if they have cell walls (like plants and fungi), contain cellulose or chitin instead.
Step 6: Compare the type of ribosomes. Bacteria have 70S ribosomes, which are smaller, while eukaryotes have larger 80S ribosomes in the cytoplasm.
Step 7: Consider the structure of chromosomes. Bacteria usually have a single, circular chromosome, whereas eukaryotes have multiple, linear chromosomes contained within the nucleus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Structure Differences

Bacterial cells are prokaryotic, lacking a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, whereas eukaryotic cells have a defined nucleus and various membrane-bound organelles. This fundamental difference affects cell complexity and function.
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Cell Wall Composition and Flagella Structure

Bacteria have cell walls made of peptidoglycan and flagella composed of the protein flagellin, while eukaryotic cells, if they have cell walls, use different chemicals like cellulose or chitin, and their flagella have a complex microtubule structure (9+2 arrangement).
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Ribosomes and Chromosome Structure

Bacterial ribosomes are smaller (70S) compared to eukaryotic ribosomes (80S). Bacteria typically have a single circular chromosome, whereas eukaryotes have multiple linear chromosomes within the nucleus, influencing genetic organization and protein synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?


a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.

b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.

c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.

d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria

b. occur in some archaea

c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation

d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Textbook Question

How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?

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Textbook Question

Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?

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