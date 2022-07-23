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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 14
Chapter 3, Problem 14

What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?

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1
Understand that the cell membrane is selectively permeable, meaning it allows some molecules to pass while blocking others based on specific factors.
Consider the size of the molecule: large molecules generally cannot pass through the membrane easily, while small molecules can move more freely.
Examine the polarity and charge of the molecule: nonpolar and uncharged molecules tend to cross the lipid bilayer more readily than polar or charged molecules, which are often repelled or require special transport mechanisms.
Recognize the role of membrane proteins: some molecules need specific transport proteins (channels or carriers) to cross the membrane, so the absence of these proteins can prevent movement.
Account for concentration gradients and energy requirements: molecules may not move if there is no favorable concentration gradient or if active transport is needed but energy (ATP) is unavailable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Membrane Structure

The cell membrane is a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, creating a semi-permeable barrier. Its hydrophobic core restricts the passage of polar or large molecules, allowing mainly small, nonpolar molecules to diffuse freely.
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Molecule Properties

Factors such as size, polarity, and charge influence a molecule's ability to cross the membrane. Large, charged, or polar molecules typically cannot pass through the lipid bilayer without assistance from transport proteins.
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Transport Mechanisms

Movement across membranes can be passive or active. Passive diffusion requires no energy but is limited by molecule properties, while facilitated diffusion and active transport use proteins to help molecules cross, overcoming barriers like charge or size.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria

b. occur in some archaea

c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation

d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Textbook Question

What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.

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Textbook Question

Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .


a. Gram-positive archaeal walls

b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes

c. endospores

d. Golgi bodies

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Textbook Question

Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .


a. DNA

b. sulfur globules

c. dipicolinic acid

d. tubulin

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