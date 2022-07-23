Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
Endospores ___________ .
a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells
What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin