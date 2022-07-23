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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 17
Chapter 3, Problem 17

Contrast symports and antiports.

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Step 1: Define symports by explaining that they are membrane transport proteins that move two or more different molecules or ions across a membrane in the same direction simultaneously.
Step 2: Define antiports by explaining that they are membrane transport proteins that move two or more different molecules or ions across a membrane in opposite directions simultaneously.
Step 3: Highlight that both symports and antiports are types of cotransporters, meaning they couple the movement of one molecule or ion to the movement of another, often using the energy stored in ion gradients.
Step 4: Provide examples of symport systems, such as the sodium-glucose symporter, where sodium and glucose enter the cell together, and examples of antiport systems, such as the sodium-potassium pump, where sodium is moved out of the cell while potassium is moved in.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: symports transport molecules in the same direction across the membrane, while antiports transport molecules in opposite directions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Symport Mechanism

Symports are membrane transport proteins that move two or more different molecules or ions across a membrane in the same direction simultaneously. This coupled transport often uses the gradient of one molecule to drive the movement of another against its gradient, facilitating nutrient uptake or ion balance.
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Antiport Mechanism

Antiports are membrane transporters that exchange two or more molecules or ions across a membrane in opposite directions. One substance is transported into the cell while another is moved out, often using the energy from the movement of one molecule down its gradient to power the transport of the other against its gradient.
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Role in Cellular Transport and Energy Utilization

Both symports and antiports are types of secondary active transporters that do not directly use ATP but rely on existing ion gradients to move substances. They are essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis, nutrient uptake, and waste removal by coupling the transport of molecules to ion gradients established by primary active transport.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.

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Textbook Question

Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .


a. Gram-positive archaeal walls

b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes

c. endospores

d. Golgi bodies

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Textbook Question

Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?

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