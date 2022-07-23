Contrast symports and antiports.

Textbook Question
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
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Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies
Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?