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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 11
Chapter 3, Problem 11

How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?

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Step 1: Understand the basic structure and function of flagella in all three domains: bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes. Flagella are appendages used for motility, but their composition and mechanism differ.
Step 2: Compare archaeal flagella to bacterial flagella by focusing on their protein composition. Archaeal flagella are made of different proteins called archaellins, whereas bacterial flagella are primarily composed of flagellin proteins.
Step 3: Examine the assembly process. Archaeal flagella are assembled from the base by adding subunits at the base, similar to bacterial flagella, but the machinery involved is more closely related to type IV pili assembly systems rather than the bacterial flagellar motor.
Step 4: Contrast archaeal flagella with eukaryotic flagella. Eukaryotic flagella have a complex '9+2' arrangement of microtubules inside, powered by dynein motor proteins, whereas archaeal flagella lack microtubules and have a simpler structure.
Step 5: Summarize the key differences: archaeal flagella are structurally and genetically distinct from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella, with unique protein composition, assembly mechanisms, and motility functions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure and Composition of Flagella

Archaeal flagella, called archaella, are structurally distinct from bacterial and eukaryotic flagella. Unlike bacterial flagella made of flagellin, archaella are composed of glycosylated proteins and are thinner. Eukaryotic flagella have a complex microtubule-based structure called the axoneme.
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Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

Mechanism of Movement

Bacterial flagella rotate like a propeller powered by a proton or sodium motive force, while archaeal flagella also rotate but are powered by ATP hydrolysis. Eukaryotic flagella move with a whip-like motion driven by dynein motor proteins along microtubules.
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Evolutionary and Functional Differences

Archaeal flagella are evolutionarily unrelated to bacterial flagella despite similar functions, reflecting convergent evolution. Eukaryotic flagella evolved from different cellular components and serve diverse roles including locomotion and sensory functions.
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Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?


a. Flagella

b. Cell wall

c. Cilia

d. Glycocalyx

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Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?


a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.

b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.

c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.

d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria

b. occur in some archaea

c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation

d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Textbook Question

Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


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