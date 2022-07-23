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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 13
Chapter 3, Problem 13

What is the function of glycocalyces and fimbriae in forming a biofilm?

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1
Understand that both glycocalyces and fimbriae are surface structures found on bacterial cells that play crucial roles in biofilm formation.
Recognize that glycocalyces, which include capsules and slime layers, primarily function to help bacteria adhere to surfaces and to each other, providing a sticky matrix that holds the biofilm together.
Know that fimbriae are hair-like appendages that facilitate the initial attachment of bacterial cells to surfaces and to neighboring cells, promoting close cell-to-cell interactions.
Combine these roles by explaining that glycocalyces create a protective and adhesive environment, while fimbriae enable the bacteria to anchor themselves firmly, both contributing to the stability and development of the biofilm structure.
Summarize that the coordinated action of glycocalyces and fimbriae allows bacteria to form complex, resilient communities known as biofilms, which are important for survival in various environments.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycocalyx Structure and Function

The glycocalyx is a sticky, gelatinous layer composed mainly of polysaccharides that surrounds some bacterial cells. It helps bacteria adhere to surfaces and protects them from environmental stresses. In biofilms, the glycocalyx acts as a matrix that holds cells together and traps nutrients.
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The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers

Fimbriae and Adhesion

Fimbriae are short, hair-like protein structures on the bacterial surface that facilitate attachment to surfaces and other cells. They play a critical role in the initial stages of biofilm formation by enabling bacteria to stick firmly to a substrate or to each other.
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Fimbriae & Hami

Biofilm Formation and Function

A biofilm is a community of microorganisms embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix, primarily composed of glycocalyx. This structure provides protection from antibiotics and immune responses, enhances nutrient availability, and allows bacteria to communicate and survive in harsh environments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Endospores ___________ .


a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria

b. occur in some archaea

c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation

d. are dormant, resistant cells

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Textbook Question

What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.

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Textbook Question

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


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Textbook Question

Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .


a. DNA

b. sulfur globules

c. dipicolinic acid

d. tubulin

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