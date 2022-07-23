Textbook Question
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
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Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
Endospores ___________ .
a. are reproductive structures of some bacteria
b. occur in some archaea
c. can cause shock, fever, and inflammation
d. are dormant, resistant cells
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin