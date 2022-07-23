Textbook Question
Contrast symports and antiports.
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Contrast symports and antiports.
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .
a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin
Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?